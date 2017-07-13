CCPS Department of Transportation to hire bus drivers

Are you at least 21 years old and in need of a job? The Clayton County Public Schools Department of Transportation could be the place for you.

The school system is hiring bus drivers for the 2017-2018 school year and beyond.

Besides being 21 years old, applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED and hold a valid driver's license.

All interested individuals should contact the CCPS Department of Transportation by phone at 770-476-2835 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m and 12 p.m. You can also contact the department via email at cdltraining@clayton.k12.ga.us.

