CCPS Department of Transportation to hire bus drivers

Are you at least 21 years old and in need of a job? The Clayton County Public Schools Department of Transportation could be the place for you.More >
Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
