Police searching for missing DeKalb County woman

Police are searching for a DeKalb County woman who has been missing for over a week.More >
Police are searching for a DeKalb County woman who has been missing for over a week.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Authorities and relatives are at a loss to explain how the cremated remains of a Georgia woman mysteriously washed up on a Florida Beach.More >
Authorities and relatives are at a loss to explain how the cremated remains of a Georgia woman mysteriously washed up on a Florida Beach.More >
A case of the West Nile virus has been reported in Brookhaven.More >
A case of the West Nile virus has been reported in Brookhaven.More >
Cell phone video shows DeKalb County Police Officer P.J. Larscheid striking a homeless woman with a baton inside a Chevron gas station. The incident captured the attention of civil rights attorney Mawuli Davis.More >
Cell phone video shows DeKalb County Police Officer P.J. Larscheid striking a homeless woman with a baton inside a Chevron gas station. The incident captured the attention of civil rights attorney Mawuli Davis.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >