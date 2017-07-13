Police searching for missing DeKalb County woman

Police are searching for a DeKalb County woman who has been missing for over a week.

Eva Allen, 67, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on July 4 at a home on the 3600 block of Snapfinger Road in Lithonia.

Allen is described as a black woman standing around 5'2" tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 678-406-6792.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.