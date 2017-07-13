Police arrest armed suspect in Cobb County bank robbery

A man is facing several felony charges in connection to an armed robbery at a Cobb County bank on Wednesday.

Steven Randall McCall, 43, is charged with felony armed robbery and three counts of felonious aggravated assault after police say he robbed the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Dallas Highway in Marietta.

According to police, the suspect walked into the bank and pointed a gun at tellers, demanding cash. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money before being apprehended by police a short time later.

He is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Facility.

It is unclear when he is expected in court.

