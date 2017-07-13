Jimmy Carter collapses during Habitat for Humanity build in Canada

Former President Jimmy Carter has collapsed during a Habitat for Humanity build in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

CBC of Canada reports that the 92 year-old Carter received medical attention for dehydration after collapsing.

Carter was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure but told organizers that he is "feeling fine".

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford released this statement regarding the issue:

"President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun in Winnipeg during the Carter Work Project. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building.

Any further updates will come from the Carter Center."

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.