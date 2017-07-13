131 vacant openings in Gwinnett County Police Department

The Gwinnett County Police Department is holding a hiring event to fill over 100 vacant positions. Those position include 104 police officers and 27 communications officers.

The hiring event will be held August 5 and 6 at the Gwinnett Police Training Center at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. It will run from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. both days. Walk-ups are welcome, but we recommend applicants visit www.gwinnettpolicejobs.com to pre-register and begin necessary paperwork.

Police applicants will participate in an orientation session, physical fitness assessment, and panel interview. They should bring athletic attire and business attire; facilities are available to change clothes.

Communications applicants will participate in a data entry exam and panel interview. These applicants should wear business attire.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.