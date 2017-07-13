BOLO issued for escaped inmate in Forsyth

Police are searching for a Monroe County Jail inmate that escaped Thursday.

Mathew Pippin escaped from the jail which is located in Forsyth. He was in custody for a violation of probation for a nonviolent drug offense.

Pippin was last seen in the area of Ensign Road. He was wearing a black and white jumpsuit.

If you have seen Pippin, contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Officer at 478-994-7010 or 911.

