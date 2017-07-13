Suspects break into pawn shop; steal several firearms

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office has released video of several suspects breaking into a pawn shop Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the Elite Pawn on North Tennessee Street.

Authorities say four people forced their way through the front door of the business, removed several firearms, and left in less than a minute. They possibly occupied an older dark colored Crown Victoria and left north bound on Tennessee Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext 6030.

