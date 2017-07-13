Suspects break into pawn shop; steal several firearms - CBS46 News

VIDEO

Suspects break into pawn shop; steal several firearms

Posted: Updated:
By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Bartow County Sheriff's Office Source: Bartow County Sheriff's Office
BARTOW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office has released video of several suspects breaking into a pawn shop Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the Elite Pawn on North Tennessee Street. 

Authorities say four people forced their way through the front door of the business, removed several firearms, and left in less than a minute. They possibly occupied an older dark colored Crown Victoria and left north bound on Tennessee Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext 6030.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46