Crews battle transformer fire at Plant Bowen

Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at Plant Bowen in Euharlee, Georgia.

Officials with the plant say the fire which started in the switchyard is contained and is nearly completely extinguished. They are currently working to determine the exact cause of the fire but they believe it was the result of an equipment failure related to a transformer.

Georgia Power released the following statement:

We can confirm that there was a transformer fire contained within the switchyard at Plant Bowen today – there is no fire inside the plant structure itself. There are no known injuries and the fire department is onsite. The safety of our facilities and employees is our top priority and we are monitoring this situation. We will provide additional information as available.

Officials say there were no customer power outages as a result of this incident.

CBS46 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.