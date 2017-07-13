Crews on scene at Plant Bowen due to transformer fire

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Plant Bowen in Euharlee, Georgia.

Bartown County fire officials say they are working a transformer fire contained to the switch yard.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The plant has been evacuated.

Georgia Power released the following statement:

We can confirm that there was a transformer fire contained within the switchyard at Plant Bowen today – there is no fire inside the plant structure itself. There are no known injuries and the fire department is onsite. The safety of our facilities and employees is our top priority and we are monitoring this situation. We will provide additional information as available.

Officials still gathering information regarding impact and power loss to customers.

