Nanny scam

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
A law school student who works as a nanny got a job offer, which sounded great: a family moving to the U.S. from Ireland, needing help with their kids.

The family sent a $4,000 check to the nanny, asking her to deposit it after taking a payment. That's when this terrific-sounding job offer became criminal.

Better Call Harry picks up the story.

