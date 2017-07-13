Man sentenced 30 years for deadly McDonough robbery

A McDonough man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for robbing and killing another man.

Quincy Bailey, 21, entered guilty pleas in Henry County Superior Court to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in the death of James "KT" Cleveland.

Cleveland, 30, was shot and killed December 17, 2013 when Bailey and another man entered his Simpson Street home and robbed him of narcotics, cash and jewelry.

"The family is pleased to have closure in this tragic death," Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. "This was yet another senseless act over drugs and money.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.