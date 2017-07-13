Man sentenced 30 years for deadly McDonough robbery

Police have arrested and charged a man for setting three fires within the same week in the Springmonte and Saddlebrook subdivisions in Forsyth County.More >
Mathew Pippin escaped from the jail located in Forsyth. He was in custody for a violation of probation for a nonviolent drug offense.More >
Quincy Bailey, 21, entered guilty pleas in Henry County Superior Court to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in the death of James "KT" Cleveland.More >
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office has released video of several suspects breaking into a pawn shop Thursday morning.More >
A man is facing several felony charges in connection to an armed robbery at a Cobb County bank on Wednesday.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.More >
Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
