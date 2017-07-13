Man accused of setting three fires in same week

Police have arrested and charged a man for setting three fires within the same week in the Springmonte and Saddlebrook subdivisions in Forsyth County.

Piyushkumar Dayalaji Mistry is accused of setting the following fires:

July 5, 2017, a fire occurred at the Springmonte subdivision clubhouse

July 8, a fire occurred at the pavilion near the Springmonte subdivision's tennis court

July 11, a fire occurred to a parked vehicle in the Saddlebrook subdivision.

On the evening of the vehicle fire on July 11, a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy made a traffic stop for an expired tag of a vehicle in the area. During the stop, the deputy noticed items in the vehicle that raised suspicion, and immediately notified Forsyth County Fire Department investigators.

A search warrant was issued for the Mistry's home, where items inked to the three fires were found.

Mistry has been charged with three counts of first degree arson.

