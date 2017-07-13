Deaths on Georgia highways are down so far this year

Fifteen-year-old Isaiah Gregory and 16-year-old Octavious Rhodes both died in 2017 in a tragic crash. They were two of four teens killed when their SUV crashed into an 18 wheeler in April in Fulton County.

Their deaths are part of these statistics. This year, there have been 755 deaths so far on Georgia roads.

"We don't want you to become numb to that number." GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Going over GDOT numbers CBS46 learned 755 is 20 less people than this same time last year in Georgia.

"We are encouraged with what we are seeing, but that doesn't mean we need to stop and it doesn't mean we need to get complacent," Dale said.

Drivers share what they think makes Georgia roads so dangerous.

"Speeding for no reason," driver William Southall said.

"I find people are a little bit, they drive a little too fast," driver Lisa Harris said.

Speeding is a big issue according the to the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. That's why a state wide speeding enforcement campaign will kickoff next week.

"We often see speed and something else," Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Harris Blackwood said.

"Speed and alcohol, speed and distraction, other things happen. But speed is one of those factors that is always right there in the mix."

GDOT said it's main area of concern is people not following state law to buckle up.

"Almost 60 percent of fatalities so far this year they were either not wearing a seat belt or it couldn't be determined they were wearing a seat belt," Dale said.

All agencies are stressing highway safety so another family doesn't have to lose a loved one.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.