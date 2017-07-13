Cobb County commissioners consider tax increases

With an improving economy has come the need for an elevated level of service, according to Cobb County's Commission Chairman.

That may involve raising the millage rate on homeowners, which is a form of a property tax.

"What's happening right now is the product of us coming out of the recession," said Commission Chairman Mike Boyce. "In the future we have some major costs that have to be addressed."

In the short term, that means beginning payments on the $27 million parks bond being paid by the county to protect green space from development. That would require a millage raise, equating roughly $40 per year for the owner of a $300,000 home.

However, other county services will likely need more funding in the near future. Police, fire, transportation, and the county vehicle fleet are just a few areas that would require more robust financial support, said Boyce. And that may leave no choice but to explore another millage increase.

"I don't want to beat around the bush here. If we want to have the standard we had before the recession, we're going to have to go to the millage rate we had before the recession, which is higher than what it is now," said Boyce.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the parks bond millage increase later in July.

