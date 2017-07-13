Senators Isakson, Perdue comment on Three Georgia Federal Judge Nominees

Johnny Isakson and David Perdue release statements regarding President Trump's recent announcement.

Trump plans to nominate three Georgians to fill vacant federal judicial seats in Georgia's Middle and Northern districts.

The nominees are Tilman E."Tripp" Self of Macon, Georgia. William M. "Bill" Ray of Grayson, Georgia, and Michael L Brown of Atlanta.

“The president has nominated three outstanding Georgians, and I look forward to working with them as they go through the confirmation process in the Senate,” said Senator Isakson.

“President Trump nominated an impressive and qualified group of individuals to fill the vacant federal judgeships in the Middle and Northern Districts of Georgia. I look forward to meeting with Mike Brown, William Ray and Tripp Self as they go through the Senate confirmation process,” said Senator Perdue.

