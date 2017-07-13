Police investigate robbery in Newton County

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Newton County on July 11.

The Golden Pantry in the 3500 block of Salem Road was robbed just before 11 p.m., according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the victim of the robbery told them a man simply entered the store and demanded money.

Specific characteristics of the suspect were not provided by police, who say the man covered his face.

The victim told authorities she never saw a weapon, but the suspect allegedly kept pulling at his pants as if he had one, according to authorities.

He left the store on foot.

Police say no one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

