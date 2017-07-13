$4,000 worth of baby formula, detergent stolen from Walmart

Police say more than $4,000 worth of baby formula and detergent was stolen from a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Snellville.

The incident occurred in June, according to the Snellville Police Department.

The department provided a picture of the individual accused of the theft, which is pictured in this story.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at (770) 985-7213.

