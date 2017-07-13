'The Walking Dead' stuntman seriously injured

An accident on a metro Atlanta movie set has left a member of "The Walking Dead" production critically injured.

Several sources that track the TV and film industry say stuntman, John Bernecker, fell about 30 feet onto concrete, and now doctors at Atlanta Medical Center are working to save his life.

According to his Facebook page, Bernecker's work is featured in "The Walking Dead," as well as other big name movies and TV series.

Page Six reports Bernecker suffered a serious head injury, Wednesday, while performing a stunt for the AMC show, and now filming for season eight is temporarily halted.

On Thursday, the official twitter page for "The Walking Dead" re-tweeted a message saying, "HUGE prayers for #WalkingDead stuntman John Bernecker & Family now."

The only details available right now are that Bernecker fell 30 feet, head-first onto the concrete, and his condition is very serious.

CBS46 is working to find out more and get an update on how he's doing.

