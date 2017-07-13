AMC: 'Production heartbroken' after 'Walking Dead' stuntman dies due to injury on set

"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirms Bernecker passed away after falling about 30 feet onto concrete while filming for the television series in Senoia on July 12.

He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center where he later died.

According to his Facebook page, Bernecker's work is featured in "The Walking Dead," as well as many other big name movies and TV series.

He was performing a stunt for the AMC show, and now filming for season eight is temporarily halted.

AMC released the following statement on Bernecker's death:

“John Bernecker's family has decided that he will be removed from life support, following organ donation. We are deeply saddened by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with John’s family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.”

Meanwhile, executive producer and show runner Scott Gimple released the following statement after Bernecker's death:

“Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker. John's work on The Walking Dead and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations. We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John's family and friends.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.