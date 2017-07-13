Eight polling sites serving mostly African American voters being shut down

Eight Fulton County voting sites serving mostly African American voters are being shut down, and CBS46 is challenging education officials for answers.

CBS46 learned that the ACLU of Georgia is claiming only six days of public notice was given, instead of the required consecutive two weeks under the law.

Fulton County says early voting went so well at the new, consolidated sites that it makes sense to move the voters there. But it's getting the word out that's worrying the African American community.

J.T. Johnson left the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections meeting in a huff. The Atlanta resident works for a mayoral campaign and feels blindsided. To him, the board voting to change polling locations with just four months until Atlanta's mayoral election is wrong.

"I'm 79 years old and I'm still fighting for the right to be an American, and to be a first-class citizen,' says Johnson. "It don't make sense to me."

"The right to vote is precious," says Sean Young with the ACLU of Georgia. "It's like nuclear material. You need to handle it very carefully."

It also doesn't make sense to advocacy groups like the ACLU of Georgia or the New Georgia Project, which claim some of these changes affect overwhelming African American polling locations.

"We're moving the voters there because we feel it's way more convenient for the voters," says Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron.

One voter told us he thinks it could affect the voting process.

"It's going to confuse a lot of people because a lot of people are going to go to the polls they've been voting at," says voter Waymond Billingslea.

White it would be more convenient for Billingslea, he's concerned about the impact of African American voters.

We got our hands on the maps and the raw data used by Fulton County. The figures match the percentages provided by the New Georgia Project, but Baron believes the changes will expand voting.

When asked how they would have found out, Barron said, "the board votes on the polling place changes, and then afterwards, we mail out a precinct card that notifies them of the changes."

For Billingslea and Johnson, any changes could mean a big change to a right they hold dear.

The elections director says a change four months before a big race is not unusual. He said it's actually plenty of time. The law only requires no less than 30 days notice before an election. But even the director of the Southwest Arts Center wasn't aware. She asked us if she could make a copy of the changes.

