Suspect sought after fatal shooting in SW Atlanta

A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of Fletcher Street.

Police believe an argument escalated into a shooting. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim has not been released and police are trying to determine a motive.

The suspect remains on the loose.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

