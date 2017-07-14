Police officer falsely claiming to have been shot indicted by grand jury

A Jackson Police Department police officer accused of lying about being shot by a black man has been indicted by a grand jury.

Sherry Hall claimed she was shot in the stomach in September of 2016 by a black man who she says ran into the woods following the shooting. After an investigation, it has been determined that there was never a suspect shooter at large in Jackson.

Hall reportedly then fired two shots into the wood line near Camellia Court using a gun issued to her by the Jackson Police Department.

Warrants issued by a GBI investigator allege Hall used a second firearm, also issued to her by the police department, to plant a shell casing she said came from a gun fired by the suspect. The warrants said GBI didn't initially know about that gun. The warrants say Hall used gun before defacing it. She also reportedly didn't tell authorities that she had been issued the gun.

She's been indicted on 11 counts, including making false statements, tampering with evidence, interference with government property, and violation of Oath of Office.

Records show Hall has also been previously charged with a felony. She was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property more than 20 years ago in the 1990s after an arrest in Spalding County. She was fined $1,700 and received five years of probation.

