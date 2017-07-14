Metro Atlanta schools districts grappling with teacher shortages

When the school year begins for school districts across metro Atlanta, many students will be greeted by substitute teachers rather than permanent ones. That's because several districts are dealing with a teacher shortage that has seen hundreds of openings yet to be filled.

DeKalb County is just one of many districts fighting a teacher shortage and officials say they're having a tough time filling those open positions.

"As of July 10, we had approximately 271 vacancies but it's important to point out that those positions are being filled daily," said DeKalb County Region 4 Superintendent Triscilla Weaver.

Administrators in DeKalb County say they had 438 teacher resignations in the last reporting period and 103 left for another teaching job in the state. 135 didn't sign the contract they received for the 2017-18 school year and 10 left teaching altogether.

While new teachers are being sought, a specific need is in mathematics, science, special education, early childhood and bilingual instruction.

Nationwide, the number of students training to become teachers has also declined by about 250,000 in the past three years. There are efforts to recruit teachers through alternative certification.

The recruitment is so serious that DeKalb County schools has spent $85,000 on billboards and other ads for a campaign designed to change the perception of the county's school system.

Throughout metro Atlanta, several districts are also facing teacher shortages. In Clayton County, about 300 positions are still open. In Fulton County, 150 teachers are still needed. Gwinnett and Cobb counties are still about 100 teachers short.

CBS46 wanted to know what is leading to the teacher shortages. We asked if the annual salary contributes to the shortage and found out that the median income per year for a teacher in the state is $52,000. Teachers in Cobb and Fulton counties received about $60,000.

Teacher shortages aren't just happening in Georgia. Nationwide, there were 691,000 students pursuing teaching degrees in 2009. That number dropped to 451,000 in 2014.

