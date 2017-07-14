Family, friends say goodbye to father, children fatally stabbed at home

Family and friends came together Thursday night to say goodbye to a father and four children, stabbed to death at their Gwinnett County home on July 6.

CBS46 was at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, where the service for the Romero family was held.

The smallest casket was for 1-year-old Axel, killed only days from his second birthday. He was followed soon after by his two sisters, Isabela and Decota, then his brother, 4-year-old Dillan.

This all comes after officers were called to the family home on Emory Lane in Loganville on July 6, just before 5 a.m. for a stabbing call. When they arrived on scene, they found 33 year-old Martin Romero and the four children deceased. A fifth child, 9 year-old Diana Romero, survived the attack but has been hospitalized since the incident.

Isabel Martinez is currently jailed and charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault and 10 counts of felony murder after her bizarre first appearance in court.

Neighbor Letty Perez tells CBS46 News that Martinez had recently lost her father and the family had only lived in the home for about a month after moving to Georgia from Illinois.

"She says her dad passed away months ago," said Perez. "I think she was in a depression. You can tell when somebody doesn't like their kids. They will scream or yell but she wasn't like that. She was a nice mom."

Martinez is expected to appear in court again on Thursday, July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.