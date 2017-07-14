Honeymooning Georgians allegedly carjack, kidnap and rape woman in Miami

A recently married husband and wife vacationing for their honeymoon in Florida are behind bars after allegedly carjacking, kidnapping, and raping a woman.

According to CBS affiliate WFOR-TV, the 27 year-old victim was leaving a Publix location when a woman clubbed her over the head through the driver's side window as she was attempting to drive away.

The suspects, 32 year-old Rashada Hurley and 37 year-old Timonthy Lowe, continued to assault the woman after she came to and then drove her to a Motel 6 and used her credit card to rent a room.

Once inside the hotel room, the suspects violently raped the victim. The victim was able to escape the room and called police.

WFOR also reports that Lowe and Hurley took off in the woman's vehicle and were later apprehended after walking nude into two businesses.

Both Lowe and Hurley are facing charges of kidnapping, carjacking, grand theft and sexual battery. It is unclear where the suspects reside in Georgia.

