Expansion Atlanta United leading MLS in attendance

You would expect high attendance numbers from an expansion team in any professional sport but what fans in Atlanta are doing is unbelievable.

That's because the franchise currently leads all the MLS in average and overall attendance through the first 19 weeks of the 2017 season.

Atlanta averages 48,482 spectators per match and has already surpassed the 370,000 mark in overall attendance during home dates this year. The Seattle Sounders are second, averaging 42,628 per contest.

Both teams dwarf all of the other teams in MLS, averaging nearly twice as many spectators as third-place Toronto FC, who average 26,765. In fact, Atlanta United doubles every other team in attendance, except for Seattle, Toronto and Orlando.

Once the team moves into the new Mercedes Benz Stadium, you can expect those numbers to go up even higher.

