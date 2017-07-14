Suspects accused of burglarizing gun captured hour after crime

Four people have been arrested after police they say they burglarized a gun store in Winder.

Officers responded to Mike's Gun Room located on West Athens Street around 3:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary alarm. They noticed damage to a wall of the building and forced entry.

One of the suspects has been identified as 17-year-old Corey Quienta Henry. The other suspect identified by police is 21-year-old Tavezz Lafara Wayna Thurmond. The two other suspects are juveniles and police have not released their identity for their protection.

Although it was later determined that the suspects were unsuccessful in removing any firearms or other property from the store prior to police arrival they have all been charged.

Henry and Thurmond have been charged with burglary, theft by taking, criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The two juveniles are being charged through the juvenile justice system.

