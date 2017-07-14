Cat adoptions to resume at Gwinnett Animal Shelter

The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter will soon be lifting a cat adoption ban following a feline quarantine. The quarantine is being lifted after no new cases appeared among the cats at the shelter.

The freeze on cat adoptions will be lifted beginning Monday, July 17. Officials with the shelter say the "Catapalooza" adoption special is still in effect through the end of July, which will allow people to adopt cats for only $10.

A quarantine on felines at the animal shelter was imposed July 1 after a kitten died of suspected feline distemper (feline panleukopenia). A necropsy by the University of Georgia confirmed the disease. Symptoms of feline distemper are typically manifested within a two-week period.

The state Department of Agriculture inspected the shelter and reviewed County Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division procedures and endorsed the County’s course of action.

The Animal Shelter intake office will again be accepting cats on Wednesday, July 19.

Dog adoption fees are also reduced to just $30.

For more information, visit www.gwinnettanimalwelfare.com or call 770-339-3200.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.