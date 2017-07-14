McDonough man sentenced to life without parole in sports bar murder

A Henry County jury found a McDonough man guilty Friday of shooting another man at a sports bar.

Julian Redding, 32, was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus five years. He was found guilty by a jury of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the investigation, Redding shot Prince Varner, 28, in the back multiple times at the Red Zone Sports Bar on Racetrack Road in McDonough. During the trial, jurors saw a video of the shooting captured on the bar’s surveillance system.

Witnesses testified that Redding and his friends had an ongoing feud with Varner and his friends.

“This was another brazen act of violence,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “This verdict shows our community will not tolerate these types of senseless acts.”

