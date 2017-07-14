Mayoral candidates vie to replace Kasim Reed

The election to replace Mayor Kasim Reed is nearing, and several candidates have placed their name in the hat in hopes of becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.

The list includes several members from the Atlanta City Council as well as business people in the area.

CBS46 has complied a list and slideshow of all the candidates who's name will be on the November ballot.

Atlanta Mayoral Candidates

Al Bartell : According to his website, Bartell first became involved in politics in the mid-80's. He has run for several public office seats, including U.S. Senator, Governor, and Lieutenant Governor of Georgia. Click here to view his website.

Cathy Woolard : She is the first woman to hold the position of President of the Atlanta City County. She is the council member for District 6 as well as a small business owner. Click here to view her website.

Vincent Fort: Senator Fort currently serves as the Minority Whip of the Georgia Senate, the second highest ranking position in the Democratic Caucus. He has represented parts of the City of Atlanta and south Fulton County since first winning election to the Senate in 1996. Click here to view his website.

Peter Aman : In 2010, Aman took a leave of absence from being a partner at Bain and Company to join the administration of Mayor Kasim Reed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the City of Atlanta. Click here to view his website.

Keisha Lance Bottoms : She has represented a large portion of the historic Southwest Atlanta community as a member of the Atlanta City Council. She has also served as Vice-Chair of the Public Safety Committee and as Chair of the Council's Zoning Committee. Click here to view her website.

Mary Norwood : Norwood first joined Atlanta's city council in 2001 and served for two consecutive terms. She unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2009. She was re-elected to the City Council as a Citywide Council member, Post 2-At-Large. Click here to view her website.

Caesar Mitchell : Mitchell currently serves as the Atlanta City Council President. Since 2010, Ceasar has served as the 7th President of the Atlanta City Council where he presides over council meetings, makes council committee appointments, and would assume the role as mayor in the event of a vacancy Click here to view his website.

Kwanza Hall: Hall was elected to the Atlanta Public School board in 2002 before moving to the Council in 2006. Click here to view his website.

