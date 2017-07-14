Robocall rage

Are you fed up with robocalls? More than 2.4 billion robocalls are made every month.More >
A law school student who works as a nanny got a job offer which sounded great: a family moving to the U.S. from Ireland, needing help with their kids.More >
A Brookhaven apartment complex is coming down to make way for townhomes. Apartment residents have been given 30 days to get out. Management informed them that they needed to pay the final month's rent in full. But the lease states that residents get a 50% reduction on that rent if they move out on time. One tenant decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
People living in a Hiram subdivision have been having their early morning peace (and yards) disturbed by two newcomers who moved in on Mother's Day. The nuisance makers are a rooster and a hen. One resident called Paulding County Animal Control, but got nowhere. Then she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
A recently married husband and wife vacationing for their honeymoon in Florida are behind bars after allegedly carjacking, kidnapping, and raping a woman.More >
