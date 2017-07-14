Robocall rage

Are you fed up with robocalls?

More than 2.4 billion robocalls are made every month. If you're looking to reduce them, you can get on the Do Not Call Registry, but that only stops unsolicited sales callers.

Better Call Harry looks at another blocking option and an FCC proposal that could help consumers in the future.

(Note: Click here for more information on Nomorobo.)

