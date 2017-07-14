Man shot, killed in southeast Atlanta - CBS46 News

Man shot, killed in southeast Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday.

The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say one person has been detained.

The identities of the victim and person detained have not been released by authorities. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46