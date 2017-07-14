Man charged with fraud, burglary in Marietta

Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.

A warrant was issued for 32-year-old Gregory Coggings in connection to several burglaries, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

An officer noticed a jeep that was described in a squad meeting outside the Waffle House with a man and woman trying to get the jeep jumped, according to authorities.

After waiting for additional officers to arrive, police say both the man -- later identified as Coggings -- and his girlfriend were detained for questioning without incident.

Coggings was arrested and charged with one count of fraud and burglary, with more charges possible.

His girlfriend was not charged, but police say they are looking for an additional suspect.

