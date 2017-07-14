Man charged with fraud, burglary in Marietta

Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.More >
Four people have been arrested after police they say they burglarized a gun store in Winder.More >
Julian Redding, 32, was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus five years.More >
Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.More >
With an improving economy has come the need for an elevated level of service, according to Cobb County's Commission Chairman.More >
A man is facing several felony charges in connection to an armed robbery at a Cobb County bank on Wednesday.More >
A Marietta native and student athlete at the University of Florida has been named the 2017 Best Female College Athlete during the annual ESPN network ESPY awards Wednesday night.More >
A man will spend the next two years in prison after failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Minnesota to Cobb County. Frederick Laron Summerset, 34,More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
Police say more than $4,000 worth of baby formula and detergent was stolen from a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Snellville.More >
A recently married husband and wife vacationing for their honeymoon in Florida are behind bars after allegedly carjacking, kidnapping, and raping a woman.More >
