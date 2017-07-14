City of Canton investing in park to try to curb crime

Burge Park is what Canton's City Manager Billy Peppers called the heart of a community. That community, near Crisler Street and Jefferson Circle has been recently plagued with gun violence. City leaders believe improving the park may be the first step to fixing the problem.

"We immediately went out, we trimmed a lot of the shrubbery in the area," said Peppers. "We've taken down some trees around that park."

Two shootings in the area, one on June 25th that left two dead and another on July 11th has Canton Police Chief Mark Mitchell saying something has to change.

"That's not the norm here in Canton," Mitchell said at a press conference Friday morning.

Seven people have been arrested between the two shootings and we've learned more arrests are coming. Mitchell said police are still searching for a motive in both shootings and investigating whether they're connected.

'Right now we're still trying to work to see if those two investigations are linked."

Meantime, the city is putting its hope for peace into Burge Park.

"I just feel like the investment there is going to draw people back into that park," said Peppers.

CBS46 has learned there are plans to put in playground equipment and replace fencing. There are also plans to refinish the basketball court and pave surrounding streets. Park improvements will cost about 50 thousand dollars and the paving between 150 and 200 thousand, paid for by SPLOST funds.

"Anytime that you can change the environment of an area, whether it's lighting, whether it's new equipment, whether it's cutting the grass, you're changing that environment for less crime," said Mitchell.

