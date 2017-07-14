MARTA joins the Relay bike sharing program in Atlanta

For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
The City of Atlanta started the relay bike share program about 14 months ago. The Commissioner of City Planning Tim Keane explains just how many people are actually using the bikes.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
The election to replace Mayor Kasim Reed is nearing, and several candidates have placed their name in the hat in hopes of becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.More >
A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
Police say more than $4,000 worth of baby formula and detergent was stolen from a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Snellville.More >
A recently married husband and wife vacationing for their honeymoon in Florida are behind bars after allegedly carjacking, kidnapping, and raping a woman.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
