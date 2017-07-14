MARTA joins the Relay bike sharing program in Atlanta

Kevin Williams is a food delivery man who rides his bike daily.

"Biking is a good exercise and I think it's good for most people to try especially if they want to get out more," Williams said.

But he knows it can be dangerous too on Atlanta streets.

"Some people don't slow down some people do. Some people just cut us off and some people don't," Williams said.

MARTA hopes more people will soon take bikes to and from MARTA stations instead of cars.

"For example the person who may take MARTA to the Arts Center Station and then dial up Uber or have someone pick them up, now they have another option they can actually take a bike and finish up their trip," MARTA CEO and General Manager Keith Parker said.

The City of Atlanta started the relay bike share program about 14 months ago. The Commissioner of City Planning Tim Keane explains just how many people are actually using the bikes.

"We've had 34,000 rides on bike share covering 80,000 miles," Keane said. "Just since we put the stations in at MARTA stations just a few months ago we've had 3200 rides that started at MARTA stations."

There are relay stands at seven MARTA stations.

For people who are already biking around the city like Williams, he thinks the bike sharing program could become more popular.

"I think it can," Williams said. "The only thing I think they might need is a couple more bike lanes out here the streets get crazy."

For more information on Relay Bike Share click here.

