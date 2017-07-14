Georgia college students now exercising right to carry guns on campus

When Georgia college students return to campus for the new school year, many will bring something new with them: a gun.More >
When Georgia college students return to campus for the new school year, many will bring something new with them: a gun.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
The trial of a former Atlanta police officer accused of using excessive force ended in a mistrial Friday.More >
The trial of a former Atlanta police officer accused of using excessive force ended in a mistrial Friday.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
A recently married husband and wife vacationing for their honeymoon in Florida are behind bars after allegedly carjacking, kidnapping, and raping a woman.More >
A recently married husband and wife vacationing for their honeymoon in Florida are behind bars after allegedly carjacking, kidnapping, and raping a woman.More >