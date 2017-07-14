Georgia college students now exercising right to carry guns on campus

When Georgia college students return to campus for the new school year, many will bring something new with them: a gun.

As of July 1, it is legal for college students with a concealed carry license to have a gun at school. With the law in place for two weeks during the summer school session, CBS46 wanted to know how is it working out?

Are people aware of the new law?

We went to Georgia Tech to find out.

“I felt weird not carrying before, so I feel not weird now,” Georgia Tech fifth year computer science student Ja'Quan Taylor told CBS46. Taylor carries a gun everywhere he is legally allowed, which now includes the Georgia Tech campus.

At public universities in Georgia, if you're 21 or older and have a license, you can legally carry a concealed handgun to some classes and on certain parts of campus.

Georgia is the tenth state to enact a "campus carry" law.

“Georgia Tech has done a really good job of sending out alerts,” Taylor contended.

While advocates argue concealed carry gun owners could stop mass shootings and make schools safer, others worry guns on campus increases the likelihood of violence.

Georgia colleges are now holding information sessions to address staff and student concerns.

“If you have someone in one of your classrooms carrying concealed like I am right now, if I have my jacket open I am still carrying concealed if I stretch and you see my gun a little bit, it is still concealed,” explained Georgia State University Police Chief Joe Spillane during one of the sessions.

“Almost everybody I know who carries a firearm are really good with the law…we like to be on the safe side and not make mistakes,” Taylor shared.

Under Georgia’s new law, guns are allowed:

In classrooms.

At tailgating events.

In student recreation centers.

On campus, except where prohibited.

Guns are prohibited:

In on-campus student housing, which includes dormitories, fraternities and sororities.

Inside sports facilities.

In childcare centers.

In faculty or administrative offices.

In classrooms attended by high school students

The punishment for a license holder having a gun in a prohibited area for the first time is a $25 fine.

