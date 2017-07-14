Police: Jay walker critical after being hit by vehicle

Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Stone Mountain.

The unidentified person was hit on Rockbridge Road and Memorial Drive around 9:45 p.m., according to DeKalb County Dispatch.

Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was allegedly jay walking when hit.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

