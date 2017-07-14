48 tickets issued in 2 days for drivers illegally using cell phones in Clayton County

Clayton County police say they're cracking down on distracted driving and they have the numbers to prove it!

The department says 48 citations were issued on two separate days for drivers using their cellphones illegally.

The citations were issued on July 12 and July 14.

The department says it used officers in an unmarked vehicle to watch and record the violations, while then notifying officers in a marked vehicle to actually make the traffic stops.

In addition to the 48 citations for illegal cell phone use, the department says 16 citations were also issued for associated offenses, such as failure to maintain lane and improper lane change.

There people were arrested and four vehicles were impounded during the operation, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.