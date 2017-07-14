'Blue Bloods' star spotted at new restaurant in Cobb County

"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday.

The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.

The Cobb County Police Department posted photos of Wahlberg with members of the department and said he shook every detective's hand and wished a lieutenant congratulations on a promotion.

You can watch "Blue Bloods" every Friday night on CBS46.

