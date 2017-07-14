Home damaged after possible lightning fire in Gwinnett County

Officials say a home sustained heavy damage Friday after a possible lightning fire in Gwinnett County.

The fire occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Yarrow Bluff NW in Peachtree Corners.

A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department says the fire may be due to lightning since storms were in the area at the time.

The people in the house made it out safe and no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

