2 men caught robbing elderly, disabled veteran at gas station

One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.

Police are looking for Herbert Lewis and Clinton Stone, who are both accused of robbing a 67-year-old disabled veteran in a Dunwoody convenience store.

The two suspects were caught pick-pocketing the victim at a BP gas station.

In a video clip capturing the incident, you can see Stone distracting the disabled veteran, appearing to help him select a drink from the cooler, while Lewis approaches him from behind and steals his wallet.

"As soon as he's got it, he looks back at his partner and says, 'I got it,' and 'I'm good to go,'" says a police spokesperson.

We did some digging and found out Stone and Lewis have active warrants for robbery by sudden snatching, financial transaction card fraud and elder exploitation.

Since 2016, both men have been seen approaching elderly individuals at retail locations in metro Atlanta, distracting the victims by various methods and stealing their wallets and purses.

Dunwoody police say that in almost every case, the men then use the stolen credit cards to make purchases worth hundreds of dollars. The victims are targeted solely because of their age, and in some cases their health.

The victim in this case was too shaken to speak on camera.

Police say if you're ever in a similar situation, the first thing you should do is scream for help. In the meantime, the two men face felony charges.

