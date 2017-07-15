Online petition started due to Cobb County Schools starting semester a day early

A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media. CBS46 found out it's because the school board approved an earlier start day for all schools.

The start to the school year is more than two weeks away, and already some Cobb County parents are dreading the first day of class.

"Starting in July instead of August really highlights just how early Cobb [County] wants to start," says parent Dean Matthews.

Following a recommendation from the school board, classes will start on July 31, a day earlier than normal.

CBS46 has learned that several factors are considered in developing the school calendar: state law requires 180 school days, holiday breaks are required and the last day of school must be on a Wednesday.

To meet regulations, the district said they looked at the end of the first semester in December and then counted back to July 31.

"The calendar was put out two or three years ago by the school board, and they asked for community input, so this July 31 start date shouldn't be a surprise," says parent Kelly Duncan.

But for many parents and students, it is. They created an online petition with more than 11,000 signatures to prevent this from happening next school year.

Parents say the changes to the schedule are especially a big problem for those who split custody of children during the summer break.

The board is due to look at the 2018-19 academic calendar later this summer or fall.

