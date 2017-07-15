Firefighters respond to large house fire in Gwinnett

Firefighters in Gwinnett responded to a house fire Friday night that was started when lightning struck the house.

EMS reached the 4000 block of Yarrow Bluff, NW in Peachtree Corners at 7:38 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in part of the second floor and attic of a large two-story house over a full basement.

Firefighters quickly deployed supply and attack hose lines and made immediate entry to control the fire. Firefighters were forced to back-out and go defensive due to intense fire conditions from hidden void spaces in the attic and a partial roof collapse. Crews knocked down the bulk of the flames from the exterior with multiple hand lines and an aerial device, before going back inside to finish extinguishing it.

According to firefighters:

If you suspect a lightning strike, check your attic and basement. If you see smoke or flames, evacuate immediately and call 9-1-1. If it’s not your home, look outside to the right and left. Lightning could have hit a neighbor’s house. Be prepared to call for help and assist the occupants until the fire department arrives. Stay alert to weather conditions, especially if storms are in your area. This family did the right thing by recognizing the emergency and getting out fast. We are fortunate that no injuries were reported.

