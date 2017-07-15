WellStar partners with nonprofits to provide free mammograms to women in Atlanta

WellStar Atlanta Medical Center is partnering with Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta and It's the Journey, Inc. to provide free mammograms in Atlanta.

The two organizations are funding the WellStar initiative to create greater awareness around breast cancer.

Each year in the United States, about 220,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and 2000 in men.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in the United States, and early detection is key in the treatment of breast cancer.

Doctors say the most important screening test is the mammogram, and it can detect cancer up to two years before the tumor can be felt by you or your doctor.

Women age 40--45 and older should have a mammogram once a year, and women at high risk should have yearly mammograms along with an MRI starting at age 30.

Through grants offered by Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta and It's the Journey, Inc, WellStar is able to offer the free mammograms to those women who qualify.

Women must meet these criteria:

You live in Fulton County (additional funds are available through the WellStar Foundation to assist for other metro-Atlanta counties)

You are 40 years of age or older

You are uninsured or underinsured

You haven't had a mammogram screening in the past 12 months

You are at least 250 percent below the Federal Poverty level

The mammograms are offered at all three locations: WellStar Atlanta Medical Center (downtown), WellStar Atlanta Medical Center South (in East Point), and Outpatient Imaging (at Camp Creek).

You can call 404-265-3828 to get qualified and set up an appointment. Scheduling hours will vary based on the location.

For those who are unsure or nervous about getting a mammogram:

The breast is not compressed to an extreme degree where it's painful. (In fact, it's not painful at all! It just may feel a bit uncomfortable your first time)

"Image" time is quick, and takes 10 seconds per image

The purpose of compression is to spread the breast tissue apart for better detailed imaging and diagnosis

As a not-for-profit, WellStar will continue to reinvest in the health of the communities it serves with new technologies, treatments, and initiatives like this.

