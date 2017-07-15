Second-round pick Tyler Dorsey signs rookie deal with Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks have signed second-round pick Tyler Dorsey to a rookie contract.

Dorsey, a guard, averaged 14.6 points as a sophomore to help lead Oregon to the Final Four. He suffered a sprained right ankle in the Hawks' Las Vegas Summer League win over Chicago on Monday. He did not play in Friday's game against Houston after also missing a game on Wednesday.

Terms were not immediately available on the signing announced by the Hawks on Friday.

The Hawks signed first-round pick John Collins, a forward, on July 1.

