Trash troubles in Cobb County

For weeks now, garbage has been piling up because crews can't haul the waste to landfills.More >
For weeks now, garbage has been piling up because crews can't haul the waste to landfills.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >
Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.More >
Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.More >
With an improving economy has come the need for an elevated level of service, according to Cobb County's Commission Chairman.More >
With an improving economy has come the need for an elevated level of service, according to Cobb County's Commission Chairman.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >