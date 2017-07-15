Police: Man randomly punches juvenile in face

Dunwoody Police are telling people to keep an eye out for a man who might be randomly punching people in the face.

The latest incident took place at the Bell Perimeter Apartment complex.

Police say the victim was taking out her trash inside the disposal room when the unknown male met her and punched her in the side of the face. The man then fled on foot.

If you recognize the man in the sketch released by authorities, contact police.

