Father of four shot, killed in Southwest Atlanta

Some people who live in Bent Creek Colony apartment told reporter Ashley Thompson that they're sick of the violence. The latest shooting, on Sunday morning, claimed the life of a father of four.

We've learned his name was Taye, though friends did not want to disclose his last name. He was 29-years-old, and his friends said he was a loving father and a loyal friend.

CBS46 spoke with those who knew him, now devastated by the loss. One woman, Paula Zanders, said he was excited about a new job.

"It's heartbreaking because it was senseless and anybody who was here, they know how many children he has and if there was a man who was trying to stick with his family, he needs to be allowed to do that."

Police said Taye was shot dead Sunday morning outside of the apartments he calls home. He was shot in the head and torso. Caution tape still hung at the scene hours later. Residents said someone was having a party when an argument broke out. Atlanta police said there were quite a few people outside at the time.

Martin Lesby, a close friend of Taye's, said he was one of them.

"Dude shot Taye right in front of me and I started shooting back at him," Lesby told Thompson.

He said that was in self defense and told CBS46 that Atlanta police now have his gun as evidence. Lesby said he has an idea of who was shooting.

"I know for a fact it was a dad and a son,"

Although he believes there were two shooters, right now police can only confirm one. Meantime we're learning more about the other man who was shot, though not fatally. Neighbors said his name is Earnest and we've confirmed he is 57-years-old. Police confirm he was shot in both legs and was taken to Grady Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

"If the good people are killed, the ones who are trying to do what they're supposed to do, then where does that leave anybody else?" asked Zanders.

Whoever shot Taye and Earnest took off in a car, though we've learned Atlanta police don't have a clear description of the car or who pulled the trigger.

