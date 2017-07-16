Atlanta police respond to multiple victim shooting Sunday morning

Atlanta police responded to a shooting Sunday morning.

Two victims were located on the scene of 2086 Bent CreekWay.

The first had a gunshot wound to the head and torso. The second victim had gunshot wounds on both legs.

Both were transported to Grady Hospital.

