APD: Decatur man dies in car crash after driving on wrong side of road

The Atlanta Police Department identified the victim in a fatal car accident on Browns Mill Road Saturday night.

According to witnesses, Geoffrey Starks, 36, passed a car in a curve and was driving on the wrong side of a two lane road.

Police say Starks is a Decatur resident.

Starks hit a 1998 Honda CRV that was going northbound on Browns Mill Road.

The two occupants of the Honda were taken to Grady Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Starks, who was driving his 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, south on Browns Mill Road, did not survive.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.